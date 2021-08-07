Osage Beach Will Participate In The Sales Tax Holiday

You are free from paying sales tax in Osage Beach this weekend if you’re buying school supplies for the coming school year.

“The city of Osage Beach at one time did not participate…but our current board did feel it was important to support this, so for the past several years we have been participating,” says Jeana Woods is the City Administrator in Osage Beach, “it means that city sales tax is exempt for back to school purchases, clothing…school supplies…certain items as defined by the state. So, this weekend you can shop sales tax free for all school supplies!”

She tells KRMS News all businesses in the city have to take part and the items free of sales tax include clothing, school supplies, computers and other items defined by state statute.

The sales holiday is happening now and it continues through one minute before midnight Sunday.