News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Will Participate In The Sales Tax Holiday

By

You are free from paying sales tax in Osage Beach this weekend if you’re buying school supplies for the coming school year.

“The city of Osage Beach at one time did not participate…but our current board did feel it was important to support this, so for the past several years we have been participating,” says Jeana Woods is the City Administrator in Osage Beach, “it means that city sales tax is exempt for back to school purchases, clothing…school supplies…certain items as defined by the state. So, this weekend you can shop sales tax free for all school supplies!”

She tells KRMS News all businesses in the city have to take part and the items free of sales tax include clothing, school supplies, computers and other items defined by state statute.

The sales holiday is happening now and it continues through one minute before midnight Sunday.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com