Osage Beach Without K-9 Unit Retired After Signs of Injury

The Osage Beach Police Department is currently without a K-9 unit. K-9 Axel had been with the department since 2012, but started exhibiting signs of injury earlier this year during the Missouri Police Canine Fall Conference. The Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance Thursday night authorizing Axel’s retirement, effective immediately, and allowing his longtime handler, Corporal Sam Ford, to adopt him. Chief Todd Davis says at this time, they’re evaluating options as to whether they want to try to find an immediate replacement.

10-5-18 todd davis k9 1 - 5th October 2018

In the meantime, Davis says they have other options if they need a K-9 unit.

10-5-18 Todd Davis k9 2 - 5th October 2018

Axel retired at the age of just over nine years old.