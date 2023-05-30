Osage Beach Woman Accused Of Sexual Gestures During Arrest Faces Court Date Tuesday

An Osage Beach woman accused of making sexual gestures toward an officer following a traffic accident on highway-54 back in December is scheduled to be back in the courtroom today.

Cassidy Palan was formally charged in connection to the incident with DWI and two misdemeanor counts of assault special victims.

It’s alleged that Palan also head butted one officer and continued with a verbal tirade while being checked out at the hospital.

Supporters of Palan say she was drugged without her knowledge leading to the sequence of events.

Today’s court hearing in Camden County is identified as a plea or trial setting.