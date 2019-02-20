Osage Beach Woman Arrested on Drug, Traffic Charges

An Osage Beach woman faces several pending charges, including felony delivery of

methamphetamine, after being taken into custody late Monday night by the Highway Patrol. 31-year-old Bonnie Hessler also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia (prior offense,) unlawful possession of a weapon, and failure to properly affix or display a license plate. Hessler was taken to the Camden County where she was put on a 24-hour hold.