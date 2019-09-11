News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Woman Escapes After Pursuit

A 24-year-old Osage Beach woman with several warrants already issued in the Lake Area for her arrest now has another warrant to contend with once she is taken into custody. The latest warrant, requested Tuesday in the Camden County Courthouse, charges Emily Fancher with felony resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A probable cause statement alleges that Fancher was recognized at a c-store by an Osage Beach officer back on October 30th. Fancher left the business and sped up as the officer attempted to stop her reaching speeds over 80-miles-per-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone before turning onto Lazy Days Road and, again, speeding up to flee from the officer…that time reaching speeds around 70-miles-per-hour in a posted 30-mile-per-hour zone. Fancher then, reportedly, stopped the car near Lazy Days Condos before fleeing on foot into a wooded area. A perimeter was set up and a canine brought in to help track Fancher to a dock along Rockwood Court. The water patrol also responded and the area was canvassed with no sign of Fancher who got away. Anyone with information on Fancher, or her whereabouts, should contact local law enforcement.

