Osage, Camdenton School Board Meetings

Two area school boards will be meeting early this week. 

 

The School of the Osage board will meet Monday at 6pm in the Heritage Building Archive Room.  Their agenda includes a construction update, second reading on board policies, approval of a surplus property list, and other routine business.

 

The Camdenton R-III board meets in special session Tuesday at 7am.  They’ll hear a presentation on the district’s facility plan and discuss what they term a “critical shortage” for retiree bus drivers resulting from changes in the Public School Retirement System and PEERS.  Tuesday’s special session will be held in the Administration Building. 

