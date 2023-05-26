Fri. May 26th, 2023

 

Osage Nation Casinos Hands Out More Donations to the Lake Area

The Osage Nation continues to make a financial mark on the lake area with another round of donations to various entities.

Representatives from the Osage Nation got together Thursday at the Four Seasons P-O-A Community Center to make the donations.

Among the recipients…Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines and Captain Chad Bailey were on hand to receive a $5,000 check from Osage Casinos C-E-O Kimberly Pearson with the funds earmarked to purchase new medical kits for patrol cars and the Lake Ozark Fire District which received a check for $20,000.

Others also receiving checks were: School of the Osage, the Lake Ozark Police Department, the VFW and others.

Reporter Mike Anthony

