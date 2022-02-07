The new Indian casino and hotel may be coming sooner than expected.

The Osage Nation tribe posted a public notice in an Eldon newspaper requesting proposals for qualified demolitions contractors in a January issue of the paper.

According to the tribe’s website, the nation intends to build a $60-Million resort on a 28-acre site in Lake Ozark across from Eagles Landing.

The Osage Nation is awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Interior for their class-2 gaming facility, but if approved, will not be subject to Missouri gaming commission laws or regulations.

The casino will be the 14th of Missouri’s 13 constitutionally allowed casinos.