New renderings and details for the highly-anticipated Lake Ozark casino have been released. Sources within the Osage Nation Tribe have shared conceptual images and ideas of how the entertainment district will look when completed, as well as their hopes for a mutually beneficial relationship with the lake community.

“We look forward to collaborative work with the local community and state of Missouri,” said Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. “We will provide positive economic benefits to the Osage people, as well as those who reside on Osage ancestral lands.”

Phase one of the project includes construction of a casino and hotel, along with restaurants and corporate meeting venues. The nation indicates they are prepared to begin construction as soon as they receive approval from the US Department of Interior.