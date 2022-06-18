News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Nation Site Damaged – Clinton Man Charged For Illegal Excavation

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 15, 2022 , , ,
A man in Clinton Missouri at the edge of Truman Lake is facing charges after illegally excavating a Native American prehistoric site.

According to reports, 70-year-old Johnny Lee Brown caused over $300,000 dollars’ worth of damage to the site.

Brown was charged back in April with conspiracy and faces 11 felony counts in the case.

Investigators say Brown and his group unlawfully excavated an archeological resource from federal lands near Tightwad, Missouri.

The site is on a peninsula off Truman Lake and is a large prehistoric Osage Nation site that dates back some 3,000 to 5,000 years ago.

The indictment refers to both known and unknown co-conspirators and indicates there were 10 specific occasions on which Brown and his co-conspirators excavated the site.

