Osage Nation To Build Casino Entertainment Complex In Lake Ozark

A Casino is finally coming to the Lake of the Ozarks.

In a press release, the Osage Nation is announcing they plan to develop an entertainment district in Lake Ozark.

It will feature a new hotel complex with a casino, numerous restaurants and more.

Officials say the project will built in several phases, with an estimated $60 million dollars in investments being brought in with job opportunities, tourism and additional revenue for the lake area.

An inside source tells KRMS news the project is being built along Osage Beach Parkway from Business 54 to highway 242, across from the Eagles Landing center.

City officials in Lake Ozark this afternoon announced a closed session board meeting for Monday at 4PM, and although this isn’t on their agenda it’s anticipate this announcement was the reason for the meeting.

The Osage Nation also plan to offer philanthropic contributions to local schools, law enforcement and other first responders, local charities and community improvement projects.

Read more below: