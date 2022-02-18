An Osceola man is facing charges in Camden County following a breakdown at Lake Regional Hospital.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call for help in the Emergency Room.

Upon arrival, they found 37-year-old Michael Stuart being detained by members of the medical staff.

Reports show Stuart was attempting to break restraints that were hold him, while trying to flip over his bed and making verbal threats against the staff members including that he would quote “Return with a gun and shoot up the place.”

Stuart also threatened to kill the staff’s families and other employees.

Deputies report that Stuart also assaulted numerous staff members by punching, kicking and biting them.

He also made similar threats to all the deputies on the scene.

Reports also show that he gave a false identity to the hospital and that he had numerous warrants from several jurisdictions as well as prior convictions for assault.

