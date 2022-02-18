News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Osceola Man Arrested for Assaulting Hospital Staff, Law Enforcement

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 17, 2022 , ,

An Osceola man is facing charges in Camden County following a breakdown at Lake Regional Hospital.
According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call for help in the Emergency Room.
Upon arrival, they found 37-year-old Michael Stuart being detained by members of the medical staff.
Reports show Stuart was attempting to break restraints that were hold him, while trying to flip over his bed and making verbal threats against the staff members including that he would quote “Return with a gun and shoot up the place.”
Stuart also threatened to kill the staff’s families and other employees.
Deputies report that Stuart also assaulted numerous staff members by punching, kicking and biting them.
He also made similar threats to all the deputies on the scene.
Reports also show that he gave a false identity to the hospital and that he had numerous warrants from several jurisdictions as well as prior convictions for assault.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Community Events COVID 19 Local News

Pulaski County Health Center Received Shipment of Covid-19 Test Kits

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Crocker Man Arraigned for Assault

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Issues Public Call for Help in Burglary Case

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

School Closings State News Top Stories Weather Forecast

National Weather Service Issues More Winter Warnings

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events COVID 19 Local News

Pulaski County Health Center Received Shipment of Covid-19 Test Kits

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Crocker Man Arraigned for Assault

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Issues Public Call for Help in Burglary Case

Feb 17, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com