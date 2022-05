An Otterville man is charged with two counts of promoting child pornography and three counts of possessing child porn.

The highway patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit executed a search warrant along Highway-135 at the residence of 24-year-old Matthew Szymanowski.

Seized from the residence was various child porn and computer equipment.

Szymanowski was taken to the Cooper County Jail on a $50,000 bond.