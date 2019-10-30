Our Saviors Lighthouse Offers Different Type of Development Center

A relatively new childhood and family development center is providing a different type of daycare in the lake area. Our Saviors Lighthouse Child & Family Development Center has been open since April. Jessica Jensen says it’s about much more than just babysitting and playing.

The center is funded through tuition costs paid by parents and some state subsidies, but they also take donations and hold fundraisers to help provide scholarships to assist with the costs. They have a chili cook-off coming up November 8th. For more information on the program email [email protected]