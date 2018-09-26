Outstanding Cooperation Among Agencies in Three States Led to Homicide Arrest

An arrest in a Miller County homicide case is the result of an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies in three states. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire:

Joseph McKenna of Chicago is charged with second-degree homicide after allegedly shooting Tyler Worthington of North San Juan, California in a rural section of Miller County. Investigators were able to track flight details, rental car information, and even use toll road records to pinpoint to the minute the time it took the suspect and victim to leave Chicago, travel to Miller County, and for the suspect to return. An investigation into their activities is ongoing and could lead to more arrests and additional charges.