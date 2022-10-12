Over $11 Million Awarded To Various Road Projects In The Lake Area

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri including some in The Lake Area.

Among them…contracts were awarded for seal coat overlays on Routes 134, D, H, Y and AA in Miller and Morgan counties, Route 5 in southern Laclede County, and Routes Y, V and Outer Road 54 in Camden County, according to a statement from the Commission.

The commissioners also approved resurfacing along Routes BB and MM in Laclede County.

All projects are scheduled to take place in the 2023 construction season.