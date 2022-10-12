News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Over $11 Million Awarded To Various Road Projects In The Lake Area

Reporter Chris Barnum

Oct 11, 2022 , , ,

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri including some in The Lake Area.

Among them…contracts were awarded for seal coat overlays on Routes 134, D, H, Y and AA in Miller and Morgan counties, Route 5 in southern Laclede County, and Routes Y, V and Outer Road 54 in Camden County, according to a statement from the Commission.

The commissioners also approved resurfacing along Routes BB and MM in Laclede County.

All projects are scheduled to take place in the 2023 construction season.

Reporter Chris Barnum

