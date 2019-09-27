Over 4,000 Cases Disposed in Miller County Last Year

2018 was a busy year for the Miller County Prosecutor’s office. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says his office filed 4,824 criminal cases last year, while 4,691 were disposed. There were more criminal cases filed in Associate Circuit Court in Miller County than in Camden County, which has a population of roughly 20,000 more people. Those numbers included over 800 felony cases filed and disposed of in Associate Circuit Court and over 400 felonies disposed of in Circuit Court.