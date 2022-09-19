News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Overall Motorcycle Crashes This Weekend Were Simple Mistakes And Nothing Fatal

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 19, 2022 , , ,

The Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest is believed to have drawn the anticipated 120-thousand plus visitors to the Lake Region between last Wednesday and Sunday, and it was a generally safe period.

So far law enforcement has not reported any major incidents, though there were several motorcycle mishaps on area roads – all involving one vehicle and resulting in minor to moderate injuries.

Most involved cyclists traveling too fast then failing to negotiate curves in the roadway.

One such accident  on Sunday afternoon left a Holden Missouri woman with moderate injuries.

The Highway Patrol report says Delight Thomason was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital after the 2 PM mishap in Camden County on Missouri 7 near Granger Lane.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

More Details On Richland Carjacker

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local Sports Politics Top Stories

Bill To Legalize Sports Betting Not Getting Traction On The Hill

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Community Events Entertainment Local News State News Top Stories

Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest 2022 In The Books & Businesses Say It Was A Success

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

More Details On Richland Carjacker

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local Sports Politics Top Stories

Bill To Legalize Sports Betting Not Getting Traction On The Hill

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Community Events Entertainment Local News State News Top Stories

Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest 2022 In The Books & Businesses Say It Was A Success

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Democrats Split On Amendment 3

Sep 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum