Overall Motorcycle Crashes This Weekend Were Simple Mistakes And Nothing Fatal

The Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest is believed to have drawn the anticipated 120-thousand plus visitors to the Lake Region between last Wednesday and Sunday, and it was a generally safe period.

So far law enforcement has not reported any major incidents, though there were several motorcycle mishaps on area roads – all involving one vehicle and resulting in minor to moderate injuries.

Most involved cyclists traveling too fast then failing to negotiate curves in the roadway.

One such accident on Sunday afternoon left a Holden Missouri woman with moderate injuries.

The Highway Patrol report says Delight Thomason was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital after the 2 PM mishap in Camden County on Missouri 7 near Granger Lane.