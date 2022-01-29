The Overland Park Boat Show is making headway as day # 2 gets underway.

According to show officials, the convention center was packed on Thursday with numerous boat sales happening throughout the day.

One of the biggest issues still facing marine dealers is manufacture delays.

“It’s gonna be a tight market for a little while longer till manufacturers catch up, but all parties are working hard to fill that void and get that supply chain back in shape.”

Mike Kenagy with the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association tells KRMS News they are anticipating another high turnout today and tomorrow, but are expecting Sunday to be a lighter due to the Chiefs game.

The next major LOMDA boat show is set for St. Charles in the St. Louis area this coming March.