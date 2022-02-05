News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Overland Park Boat Show Sees Strong Numbers For 2022

Official numbers are in from the Overland Park Boat show and it’s a positive start to the summer boating season.

According to Mike Kenagy with the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association, attendance was strong from Thursday through Saturday, with low number Sunday due to the Chief’s playoff game.

Final numbers show at least 7,200 people attended the event and lake dealers reported good sales and leads.

That number however is less than 2021, where a record breaking 8,400 people attended the event.

