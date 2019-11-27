News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Overnight Storms Knock Out Power; Some Damages Reported

Several thousand people woke up without power as a result of storms and high winds in the area. Ameren Missouri reported over 19,400 customers were in the dark just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. Most of those affected were in Jefferson County and St. Louis. A couple hundred Ameren customers in the lake area lost power. The outages also briefly impacted power at the tower site for 93.5 Rocks the Lake, but it was restored and back on the air in short order. Wind gusts as high as 54mph have been reported in some areas, knocking down tree branches and taking siding off of some area homes.

