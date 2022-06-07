News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

A Sunrise Beach man, allegedly, drunk at the time when he was operating an all-terrain vehicle involved in a fatal accident has now formally been charged. Court documents in Camden County allege the incident happened back in August, 2021, on Turn Bridge Lane. The highway patrol report indicates Ronald Weems was operating the 4-wheeler too fast for conditions causing it to run off the road and overturn before striking a tree. A passenger, 51-year-old Neil Reams of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene while a second passenger, 48-year-old Beth Reams also from Overland Park, suffered minor injuries. At the time, Weems was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital. Weems was formally charged on Monday with DWI involving the death of another. The court issued a bond for Weems to be released on his own recognizance.

