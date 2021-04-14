News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ozark Amphitheater Announces Another Big Star Coming To The Lake Area

Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton’s announcing another date.

“You’re going to want to clear your calendars for Labor Day weekend, because we are bringing to the Lake of the Ozarks County Music Legend Bradly Gilbert!” says Mary Kay Von Brendal with the Ozarks Amphitheater.

She tells KRMS News tickets go on sale to the Ozarks Amphitheater fan club Thursday morning and the general public Friday morning.

Most concerts at the Lake Area venue were cancelled or postponed last year, but in 2021 Ozarks Amphitheater has announced dates with John Pardi, Shinedown, and comedian Rodney Carrington.

REO Speedwagon and Three Dog Night are also performing at the Camdenton venue after dates postponed last year.

