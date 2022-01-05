News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ozark Final Season Watch Party Set For The 21st With TCLA

What is expected to be the final season of a popular Netflix series with the Lake of the Ozarks as its background is set to begin in a couple weeks.

Ozark-Season-4 features Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner from Chicago transplanted to the Ozarks with his wife, Wendy, who is portrayed by Laura Linney, after getting caught up in a money laundering scheme gone bad.

The final season will be split up into a couple different parts starting January 21st.

Locally, a premier party is being hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association starting at 6:30pm on the 21st at Marty Byrdes on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

