Ozark Kat And K9 Receives Donation From Petco

A Lake Area animal shelter now has a grant from the Petco Foundation.

“This year we were given $5,000 from Petco’s foundation, to help with our shelter activities, rehabilitating animals and getting them back into new homes” says Mark Engstrom with Ozarks Kat and K-9.

He tells KRMS News the shelter’s been working with Petco for around five years.

He says two years ago another donation paid for a transport van to take animals to different locations.

Engstrom also says more volunteers are needed and you can visit their website for details.

