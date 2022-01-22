The final season of a popular Netflix series with the Lake of the Ozarks as its background is out today.

Ozark-Season-4 features Jason Bateman once again as Marty Byrde, a financial planner from Chicago transplanted to the Ozarks with his wife, Wendy, who is portrayed by Laura Linney, after getting caught up in a money laundering scheme gone bad.

A premier watch party is being hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association tonight, starting at 6:30pm at Marty Byrdes on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

Officials say to wear you’re best Ozark costumes and come for the games and food.

The party begins at 6:30 p.m. at Marty Byrde's Bar & Grill on the historic"Strip" in Lake Ozark and includes chances to win a number of prizes, including a grand prize Lake of the Ozarks Getaway Package valued at $1,200.

The premiere party is hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association and the OZARK-themed Marty Byrde's Bar & Grill, which features food and drink items, as well as decor, inspired by the series. To add to the fun, attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite OZARK character for a chance to win an original OZARK script signed by show creator and writer Bill Dubuque.

The premiere party is hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association and the OZARK-themed Marty Byrde’s Bar & Grill, which features food and drink items, as well as decor, inspired by the series. To add to the fun, attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite OZARK character for a chance to win an original OZARK script signed by show creator and writer Bill Dubuque.

A game of trivia based on the OZARK series and Lake of the Ozarks highlights will begin at 6:45 p.m. with teams being made up of two to ten players. Afterward, there will be prizes given away followed by the screening of several episodes of the first installment of the 14-episode finale.

Those that book a stay at the Lake of the Ozarks for the premiere watch party will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the grand prize Lake of the Ozarks Getaway Package valued at $1,200. This package includes two nights’ lodging at Old Kinderhook (where the cast and crew stayed while filming at the Lake), four rounds of golf at Old Kinderhook, gift cards to Tucker’s Shuckers Oyster and Tap (where the cast and crew liked to eat while on location), Neon Taco, Malted Monkey, Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Bridal Cave, Marty Byrde’s Bar & Grill and Celebration Cruises.

Due to limited seating at Marty Byrde’s, those planning to attend the party should arrive early to ensure they get a seat.

For more information about the OZARK premiere watch party and additional background on the show, visit www.FunLake.com/ozark- series