News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Ozarks Amphitheater Adds Another Major Concert Featuring Dwight Yoakam

By

Another date’s now added to the Labor Day weekend lineup at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.

“Coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater on Sunday September 5th, of Labor Day Weekend, We’re bringing back Dwight Yoakam” says Tom Abbett with the Ozarks Amphitheater

He tells KRMS News Yoakam has history at the Lake Area venue after having played there in 2017 and that they almost brought Yoakam in as support for Willie Nelson, who’s in the Lake Area August 16th “and we decided we’d have him as a headliner act, so we found a slot for him and that makes the 3rd act in a row for Labor Day weekend.”

Tickets for Dwight Yoakam go on sale to the general public Friday.

The Labor Day weekend will also feature concerts by Brantley Gilbert and Halestorm.

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com