Ozarks Amphitheater Adds Another Major Concert Featuring Dwight Yoakam

Another date’s now added to the Labor Day weekend lineup at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.

“Coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater on Sunday September 5th, of Labor Day Weekend, We’re bringing back Dwight Yoakam” says Tom Abbett with the Ozarks Amphitheater

He tells KRMS News Yoakam has history at the Lake Area venue after having played there in 2017 and that they almost brought Yoakam in as support for Willie Nelson, who’s in the Lake Area August 16th “and we decided we’d have him as a headliner act, so we found a slot for him and that makes the 3rd act in a row for Labor Day weekend.”

Tickets for Dwight Yoakam go on sale to the general public Friday.

The Labor Day weekend will also feature concerts by Brantley Gilbert and Halestorm.