Ozarks Amphitheater Announces Shinedown Concert – Additional Announcements To Follow

The rock group Shinedown is coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 11th.

“We typically open gates at 6, we’ll have the act on around 7…Shinedown will take the stage around 9:30pm” Says Tom Abbett with Ozarks Amphitheater.

He tells KRMS News the start time is not yet determined “it depends on whether or not we can add a third band in front of them. We’d like to add a local or regional rock band in front of them.”

Abbett says Pop Evil will be the opening act and the gates should open around 6 o’clock that night.

Ozarks Amphitheater has announced concerts by Aaron Lewis and Jon Pardi over the last two weeks.

Abbett also says the Wednesday evening concert in August will make it easier for locals to go to the show because they often have to work Friday and Saturday nights during the summer.

Another confirmed date could come as soon as next week on what the venue is calling ‘a big country’ concert.