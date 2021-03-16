News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ozarks Amphitheater To Announce Major Concert During Morning Magazine Show

By

Later this morning the Ozarks Amphitheater will be announcing another new date for 2021.

We don’t know the artist now, but we do know the date.

“It is going to be Wednesday August the 11th” says Tom Abbett with the Ozarks Amphitheater. He tells KRMS News the next date announced might be the biggest show ever to come to the Lake Area venue and there are more announcements expected for March, starting next week “We’ll announce next Tuesday to be the largest Country Show we’ve ever had.”

Abbett says part of the reason the Lake Area venue is announcing dates again is because more musical acts are touring again after many cancellations and postponements in 2020.

This is morning’s announcement will be made just after 10 o’clock on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News

