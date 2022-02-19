News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ozarks Community Foundation Gives Scholarship to Students Studying Education

Reporter Matt Markivee

Feb 19, 2022
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is offering scholarships to students who are pursuing teaching degrees at local universities.

The funds are intended to improve the number of teachers working in rural schools. Former Miller teacher and Missouri native, Blane Redus, says the money helps keep teachers local.

“We want to recruit teachers that went to school here because they’re going to have the same sense of pride in their community,” said Redus. “They’re probably also probably going to want to stay here and raise their family here since their extended family is close by.”

The program is in its 12th year since its conception, and is now expanding outward to rural communities in southern parts of Missouri.

