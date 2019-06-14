Ozarks Kat and K9 Recipients of $25,000 Grant from Petco

A lake area animal shelter is getting some help from a national chain. Ozarks Kat and K9 in Sunrise Beach has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The money will be used to purchase a new vehicle to transport the animals and to replace the hvac systems at their low-cost clinic and quarantine facility. Between 2015 and 2018, Kat and K9 took in nearly 2300 animals and found homes for more than 2000 of those. Petco has invested over $250 million in grants nationwide since 1999.