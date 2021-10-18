Ozarks Raceway To Host SRO American Championships

If all goes according to plans, the first ever professional motorsports event will take place in the spring of next year at the Ozarks International Raceway in Gravois Mills. The website “Racer.com” indicates that SRO Motorsports Group has confirmed the running of the SRO American Championships is set for the weekend of May 20th-22nd, pending final approval by the International Automobile Federation…the governing body for a number of auto racing events which include the Formula One circuit. The nearly four-mile circuit track, in Gravois, is situation on a 650-acre parcel adjacent to north highway-5.