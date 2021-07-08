News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Paddlefish Poachers Caught With 75 Pounds Of Illegal Caviar At Lake Of The Ozarks

By

Three out-of-state paddlefish poachers are now facing charges in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, agents conducted a 13-hour surveillance investigation at the Lake of the Ozarks, before apprehending the three individuals along with 75 pounds of paddlefish eggs, known as roe.

Officials say they had collected 5 whole paddlefish to yield the large amount of roe, which is a highly sought-after item for illegal caviar markets.

As of today, the area where the highest amount of illegal caviar continues to be traded is in Eastern Europe.

The MDC says all of the roe was seized in the raid, and the individuals were arrested.

