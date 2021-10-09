News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Pappos’ Pizzeria Hires New VP To Continue Expansions

A Lake Area eatery has announced the appointment of a new Executive Vice President.

CEO Chris Galloway of Pappos’ Pizzeria says that Tyler Mathews will join the operation and will be responsible for overseeing core functions of the business with plans to continue recent growth by extending into several new markets.

Mathews brings experience to the Lake Area including the past five years at the helm of Venture Café in St. Louis, described as the nation’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and innovators.

During that time, the organization saw a nearly 400-percent increase.

Pappos’ headquarters is in Sunrise Beach with retail locations in, at least, four states.

