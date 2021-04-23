Parents & Neighbors Of Jessica Mast Have Charges Upgraded To First Degree Murder

The parents and two neighbors of a four-year-old girl beaten to death in December of last year now have upgraded charges in Benton County.

Jessica Mast was found dead in a bedroom wrapped in a blanket by Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and her parents were facing charges, including child endangerment resulting in death, but that’s been elevated to first degree murder.

The neighbors, Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen, were facing second degree murder charges, but they’ll also face a charge of first degree murder in Jessica’s death.

Investigators say the neighbors had been showing up at the home of James and Mary Mast for a couple of weeks.

That’s where prosecutors say Jessica, her parents and a two-year-old child were being beaten because the neighbors thought they had demons inside of them.