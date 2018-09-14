News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Park Rangers Charge Miller County Man With Kidnapping for Locking Women in Stable

By Leave a Comment

A disagreement over the alleged mistreatment of horses being boarded at a Lake Area stable comes to an end with kidnapping charges filed against the operator of the stable. The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that Jeffrey Allen Strahle had locked three women in the stables refusing to let them leave because of refusing to pay for training of their horses. The women claim that Strahle had malnourished the horses and would not pay him for the service. At one point, Strahle requested a park ranger show up to mediate the proceedings. The ranger showed up and informed Strahle it wasn’t a good idea to lock the women in — especially with one of them being described as elderly and the heat pushing into the nineties. Strahle is charged with three class-A misdemeanor counts of third-degree kidnapping. His arraignment is set for mid-October.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!