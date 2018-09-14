Park Rangers Charge Miller County Man With Kidnapping for Locking Women in Stable

A disagreement over the alleged mistreatment of horses being boarded at a Lake Area stable comes to an end with kidnapping charges filed against the operator of the stable. The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that Jeffrey Allen Strahle had locked three women in the stables refusing to let them leave because of refusing to pay for training of their horses. The women claim that Strahle had malnourished the horses and would not pay him for the service. At one point, Strahle requested a park ranger show up to mediate the proceedings. The ranger showed up and informed Strahle it wasn’t a good idea to lock the women in — especially with one of them being described as elderly and the heat pushing into the nineties. Strahle is charged with three class-A misdemeanor counts of third-degree kidnapping. His arraignment is set for mid-October.