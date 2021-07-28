Parson Calls STL Mask Mandate A Step In The Wrong Direction

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is responding on Twitter to more mask mandates in both St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Parson says dictating mask mandates while the vaccine’s available is ignoring the real solution and ending public trust.

Parson added that from the very beginning of the pandemic, he’s recognized the importance of local control, but re-imposing mask mandates regardless of vaccine status is WRONG and goes against current C-D-C guidelines.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt said Monday he’s filing a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County to stop the mask mandates.