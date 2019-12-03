Part of 54 Closed Until Further Notice Following Rockslide

A portion of Highway 54 in Osage Beach will remain closed until further notice following a rockslide that took place Sunday. Crews are continuing to clean up the debris. MoDot Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says their geologist is also investigating to determine what caused the slide and to assess any potential for future events.

The lane closure is between Nichols Road and Case Road and includes the Route 54 eastbound ramp to southbound Case Road.

*Photos courtesy of MoDot Central District via Twitter*