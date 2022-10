Two Lebanon residents are the latest to be busted by the highway patrol for illegal drugs in the lake area.

The highway patrol report indicates that 25-year-old Jordan Allen and 53-year-old William Vincent were arrested in Camden County just after 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

Allen faces pending charges of possessing meth along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia while Vincent faces pending charges of possessing marijuana and paraphernalia.

Both were processed roadside before being released.