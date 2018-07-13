Pavement Repairs Begin Next Week on Route 5

Motorists who normally use Route-5 between Route-7 in Camden County and Route-64 in Laclede County are being put on notice about a nighttime project scheduled to begin next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation says pavement repair on that stretch will take place between 7pm and 7am with lane closures and flaggers to direct traffic during the work. The work begins on Monday and will be suspended over the Labor Day holiday. The project is scheduled to be completed by early November of 2019.