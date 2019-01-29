Paving Planned for Horseshoe Bend

Those who travel in the Horseshoe Bend area are being given plenty of advance notice on some road work that will be starting soon. Special Road District Superintendent Kevin Luttrell says they’ve got about 20,000 tons of pavement to put down.

NEWS-1-29-19 Luttrell 1 - 29th January 2019

Sign boards will go up next week and the work itself should start in March. Luttrell says they’ll work with businesses that have deliveries coming in and will try to get the work done as quickly as possible, but there will be some backups.

NEWS-1-29-19 Luttrell 2 - 29th January 2019

Anyone with questions on the project should contact the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District.