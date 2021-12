One person is injured in a pedestrian accident in Eldon.

The highway patrol says it happened early Tuesday evening in the area of 214 Godfrey Avenue.

The pedestrian, identified as 37-year-old Trevor Tomkins of Eldon, was hit while partially in the roadway by an SUV driven by 30-year-old Ryan Kirkweg, also from Eldon.

Tomkins suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.