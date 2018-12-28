Perjury Charge Against Alderman Reportedly Dismissed

A felony charge of perjury filed against an Osage Beach Alderman appears to be dropped. Lake Expo reports that a Moniteau County judge has dismissed the charge against Jeff Bethurem that accused him of signing a false affidavit of candidacy. According to the report, the judge has said that the charge cannot be proven. The court also apparently took issue with the affidavit, which required candidates to swear they never had a misdemeanor conviction, since the state does not consider misdemeanors to be disqualifying conditions to hold office. Bethurem has reportedly indicated that he will not seek re-election. KRMS has not independently confirmed that, however.