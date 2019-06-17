News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

“Person of Interest” in Multiple Camden County Crimes and His Mother Taken Into Custody

By Leave a Comment

A 27-year-old formerly from Sunrise Beach and recently identified by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department as a person of interest in multiple incidents of criminal activity, now faces felony drug charges after being taken into custody over the weekend. Courthouse records indicate that Dillon John Marschke, who shows an address in Cameron, is now charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance and a felony count of resisting arrest. Marschke was arrested in Camdenton and booked into the Camden County Jail. His stay in Camden County, however, was short-lived. After allegedly threatening deputies Monday morning, the 27-year-old was transported to the Department of Corrections on a no-bond warrant for a parole violation. Also taken into custody was Marschke’s mother identified as 55-year-old Sherrie Ann Bowman of Camdenton. Bowman faces pending felony charges of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance plus a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-prior offense…she was being held on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.

 

 

 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!