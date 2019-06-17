“Person of Interest” in Multiple Camden County Crimes and His Mother Taken Into Custody

A 27-year-old formerly from Sunrise Beach and recently identified by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department as a person of interest in multiple incidents of criminal activity, now faces felony drug charges after being taken into custody over the weekend. Courthouse records indicate that Dillon John Marschke, who shows an address in Cameron, is now charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance and a felony count of resisting arrest. Marschke was arrested in Camdenton and booked into the Camden County Jail. His stay in Camden County, however, was short-lived. After allegedly threatening deputies Monday morning, the 27-year-old was transported to the Department of Corrections on a no-bond warrant for a parole violation. Also taken into custody was Marschke’s mother identified as 55-year-old Sherrie Ann Bowman of Camdenton. Bowman faces pending felony charges of hindering prosecution and possession of a controlled substance plus a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-prior offense…she was being held on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.