Law Enforcement in Pulaski County are on the hunt for a person of interest in a shooting at a St. Robert hotel.

According to the St. Robert Police Department, the shooting outside of the Budget Inn hotel at 127 Fina Avenue took place on Saturday.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man from Florida was the victim.

He was flown to a Springfield hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police also say a weapon was found.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Robert Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.