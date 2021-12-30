Don’t look now, but it’s time to pay your dues.

County collectors across the Lake Region are reminding everyone that you must pay those personal property and real estate taxes before the New Year.

Officials say those tax bills were mailed out in October.

If you did not receive a bill, or misplaced your bill, go to your county collector’s website and print one from there or call for assistance.

Depending on your area, the best way to pay is on the county collector’s website.

However, if online payments are not an option, officials say you should make sure your checks are postmarked by December 31st for them not to be counted as late.