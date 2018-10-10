Petition Claims Sunrise Beach FPD Member Has Served Term, No Longer Legal Member

A petition filed in Camden County Court claims that a member of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District board has served the entirety of her term and is no longer a legal member. The document filed by treasurer Robert Hemen asks the court to issue a declaratory judgment and appoint a new board member, bringing the board back to two members who then could appoint the third member. The petition states that Denise Dill was appointed in 2016 following another board member’s resignation. State code appears to indicate that she would serve until the next biennial election at which the board seats were elected, which was in April of this year. Hemen says since Dill did not file for or win re-election, she is no longer a legal member of the board, which leaves the district with just one acting member and no legal standing to complete any district business.