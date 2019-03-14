Pettis County Escapee, Captured in Oklahoma, Escapes Again

A man who escaped from a jail in Pettis County is on the loose again after having been captured in Oklahoma. Travis Davis took a woman hostage in LeFlore County, Oklahoma Wednesday morning and attempted to flee again when he saw the police. According to a report in the New York Daily News, Davis was captured but slipped out of the handcuffs and stole the police cruiser he was in. The cruiser was found wrecked and abandoned a few miles away. Davis escaped from the facility in Pettis County Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous.