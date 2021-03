Phase 2 COVID Vaccine Starts Today – State Of Emergency Extended Until August

Phase Two for the Missouri COVID Vaccine plan is set to start today.

“Missouri is still leading the nation in 2nd lowest of average daily cases and each day more and more Missourians are receiving the COVID 19 vaccine” says Governor Mike Parson.

He says their target date for Phase 3 is Friday April 9th “Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri Adults, extending vaccine availability to an estimated 1.1 Million Missourians.”

Governor Parson also extended the state of emergency declaration over the weekend, it is now set to expire on August 31st.

Parson says that will allow the Missouri National Guard to continue working with the state in an effort to conduct vaccination events and it also allows more flexibility when it comes to providing resources, such as funding and PPE.

***Press Release***

Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 21-07 Extending State of Emergency in Missouri

State of Emergency to Assist Continued COVID-19 Recovery

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-07 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through August 31, 2021, to help accelerate COVID-19 recovery.

“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”

The state of emergency extension will allow the state continued flexibility in providing resources and easing regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery efforts. This also allows for continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and federal funding for COVID-19 response efforts.

Governor Parson initially declared a state of emergency on March 13, 2020, with the signing of Executive Order 20-02. Since that time, nearly 600 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to increase efficiency and effectiveness in responding to COVID-19.

Executive Order 21-07 keeps many of the previous measures in place, including those related to telemedicine, motor carrier limitations, the sale of unprepared foods by restaurants, and remote notary access for certain legal documents such as estate planning.

Over 200 waivers are currently in the rescission process as the state continues to recover and the need for certain waivers diminishes. However, the Governor’s Office will continue to work with state agencies to identify regulations that can be permanently eliminated or streamlined moving forward.

To view Executive Order 21-07, click here.