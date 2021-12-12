News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Phelps Appears Before Judge – Preliminary Hearing Set For February

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 11, 2021 , , , ,

One of the two men charged with murder in the case of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, had his day in court Friday.

James Phelps appeared before Judge John Porter, who then set Phelps’ court date for a preliminary hearing to February 2nd, which is the same date as Timothy Norton’s scheduled hearing.

Both men face numerous charges in Rainwater’s death, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.

Investigators discovered Rainwater’s missing body scattered throughout property adjacent to the property that Phelps owned near Lebanon, along with parts of her body that were kept in a freezer.

In addition to the preliminary hearings, Norton will also appear in court for a motions hearing on December 21st, after pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

